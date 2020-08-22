WONDER WOMAN 1984 DC FanDome Trailer Finally Reveals Cheetah In All Her Ferocious Glory

The Wonder Woman 1984 panel kicked off DC FanDome in style, with an action-packed new trailer for Patty Jenkins' DC Comics sequel. As expected, it finally reveals Cheetah, and this will get fans talking...

As promised, Warner Bros. dropped the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer during DC FanDome, and you can check it out below. The hope was that it might include a first look at Cheetah, and that it most definitely does, in an action-packed final few moments which sees her battling Diana Prince.

The character has clearly been brought to life with visual effects for the most part, but she looks great in motion, and definitely a formidable threat to the Amazon Warrior.

Perhaps most interesting about this trailer is that it essentially confirms a plot leak from earlier this year which spelled out what would happen in Wonder Woman 1984 from start to finish. If you read that at the time, then at least you now know what to expect from the upcoming sequel.

If you haven't seen that, there's plenty to enjoy here and some fun moments between Diana Prince and Steve Trevor. Their dynamic once again promises to be a highlight, and there are some clues in this new trailer about how her old flame somehow manages to return from the dead.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to be released this October barring any further delays.

Check out the trailer below:

