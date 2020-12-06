WONDER WOMAN 1984 Delayed To October (With Warner Bros. Possibly Leaving The Door Open For Another Move)

While there was initially some confusion on Twitter, it appears as though Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 has also been moved back from August to early October. However, that may be subject to change...

Shortly after Warner Bros. moved Christopher Nolan's Tenet back two weeks, they've also decided to push back the theatrical release of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 from August 14 to October 2.

The initial announcement tweet - before it was deleted and replaced - actually listed WW84's new release date as November 25, which is Thanksgiving weekend, and considering the very fluid nature of theatrical releases in the time of the currently ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this may be our first indication that the studio may be leaving the door open for another possible move down the line if this October date doesn't work out.

If that turns out to be the case, then it seems very likely that their decision to vacate August 14 was done in an effort to benefit Tenet, which will be facing an uphill battle to even open on its new July 31 date as coronavirus cases continue to rapidly increase across the United States and major theater chains remain shut down.

With Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 set for new dates, all eyes are now on the biggest films remaining on WB's slate: Robert Zemeckis' The Witches (October 9), Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong (November 20), and Denis Villeneuve's Dune (December 18), all of which are subject to move in the coming weeks/months.

Primetime Emmy Award-nominee Patty Jenkins is back in the director's chair with a screenplay she co-wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. Gal Gadot will headline the sequel with a supporting cast that will feature Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, and Gabriella Wilde.

Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to your favorite theater this fall. See it October 2, 2020. ✨ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/OvW9AAa7gT — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) June 12, 2020





Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.



Wonder Woman 1984 features:

Director: Patty Jenkins

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah

Pedro Pascal as Max Lord

Robin Wright as Antiope

Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta

Natasha Rothwell in an undisclosed role

Ravi Patel in an undisclosed role

Gabriella Wilde in an undisclosed role