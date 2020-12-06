WONDER WOMAN 1984 Delayed To October (With Warner Bros. Possibly Leaving The Door Open For Another Move)

Shortly after Warner Bros. moved Christopher Nolan's Tenet back two weeks, they've also decided to push back the theatrical release of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 from August 14 to October 2.
The initial announcement tweet - before it was deleted and replaced - actually listed WW84's new release date as November 25, which is Thanksgiving weekend, and considering the very fluid nature of theatrical releases in the time of the currently ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this may be our first indication that the studio may be leaving the door open for another possible move down the line if this October date doesn't work out.
If that turns out to be the case, then it seems very likely that their decision to vacate August 14 was done in an effort to benefit Tenet, which will be facing an uphill battle to even open on its new July 31 date as coronavirus cases continue to rapidly increase across the United States and major theater chains remain shut down.
With Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 set for new dates, all eyes are now on the biggest films remaining on WB's slate: Robert Zemeckis' The Witches (October 9), Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong (November 20), and Denis Villeneuve's Dune (December 18), all of which are subject to move in the coming weeks/months.
Primetime Emmy Award-nominee Patty Jenkins is back in the director's chair with a screenplay she co-wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. Gal Gadot will headline the sequel with a supporting cast that will feature Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, and Gabriella Wilde.
Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.
Wonder Woman 1984 features:
Director: Patty Jenkins
Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman
Chris Pine as Steve Trevor
Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah
Pedro Pascal as Max Lord
Robin Wright as Antiope
Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta
Natasha Rothwell in an undisclosed role
Ravi Patel in an undisclosed role
Gabriella Wilde in an undisclosed role
Wonder Woman 1984 lassos into theaters October 2