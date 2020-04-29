WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Confirms AMAZONS Spinoff, But Says She Won't Helm The Movie

In a new interview, Patty Jenkins confirmed the that Warner Bros. was planning a Wonder Woman spinoff focusing on The Amazons of Themyscira, but says she has no intentions of directing the project...

Late last year, a rumor did the rounds online that Warner Bros. was in early development on a Wonder Woman spinoff which would focus on Diana's fellow Amazons of Themyscira, and Patty Jenkins has now confirmed the studio's plans.

The Wonder Woman 1984 director says she has a story arc in mind that wound encompass the first two movies, followed by Amazons (not the official title) and then a fourth installment, but doesn't intend to step behind the camera for the spinoff.

“I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind,” Jenkins explained to Total Film when asked about the Amazon film. “But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

“I’m not going to direct it, hopefully,” she added. “I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

The first Wonder Woman movie was a huge success so it's hardly surprising the WB is planning spinoffs, but whether the Amazon movie ultimately sees production may well depend on how WW84 performs when it (hopefully) hits theaters on August 14.

Would you be interested in a movie focusing on the warriors of Themyscira? Let us know in the comments.