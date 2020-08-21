WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Addresses Challenges That Come With Adapting The Invisible Jet

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has shared some of the challenges she believes comes with bringing something like the Invisible Jet to the big screen as it "[has] to be done in a whole new way!"

2017's Wonder Woman took place during the First World War, and was very much grounded in reality. The lack of some of the sillier ideas from the comic books made sense because of that, but with Wonder Woman 1984 embracing the wackiness of the 1980s, the hope is that will change.

Most comic book fans are dying to see the Invisible Jet in action, despite how crazy a concept that is, and there have been rumors online for well over a year about that being in this sequel somehow.

When Screen Rant asked co-writer and director Patty Jenkins about the Invisible Jet, she refused to share specifics, and would neither confirm nor plans for it to appear in Wonder Woman 1984.

"[It would] have to be done in a whole new way. I think that the Invisible Jet is one of those things that is so funny because every single thing that any of these superheroes have is so silly in theory, and then when we talk about it, we talk about it as if nothing is going to be done to update it. I've always said about the Invisible Jet, I'll do it when I can do it in a way that's super cool."

"It's got to be something different than her flying through the sky in an Invisible Jet, which is fine on a page," the filmmaker continued. "Not great in modern [film]."

It's a valid observation, but the Invisible Jet is something Jenkins has clearly given a lot of thought to.

