WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Addresses Possibility Of The Sequel Heading Straight To Streaming

Wonder Woman 1984 is now set to be released on Christmas Day, but theaters are unlikely to be any safer then than they are today. Is a Digital debut possible? Here's what director Patty Jenkins says...

The theater industry is struggling in a big way thanks to COVID-19, and until a vaccine is widely available, that probably won't change. We've seen almost every major movie coming out in November vacate that month, and Free Guy and Wonder Woman 1984 are pretty much the only blockbusters left standing during December.

It wouldn't be overly surprising for the former to head to Digital platforms, but what about the DC Comics sequel? During a recent Reuters interview, director Patty Jenkins weighed in on that.

"If we shut this down, this will not be a reversible process," the filmmaker said. "We could lose movie theater-going forever. It could be the kind of thing that happened to the music industry where you could crumble the entire industry by making it something that can’t be profitable. I don’t think any of us want to live in a world where the only option is to take your kids to watch a movie in your own living room, and not have a place to go for a date."

Jenkins would add, "I really hope that we are able to be one of the very first ones to come back and bring that into everyone’s life." A Tweet later sent out by the Wonder Woman 1984 director has confused fans as she appears to confirm that the movie could arrive in theaters and on streaming platforms at the same time, only to point out that she's "100% behind the theaterical experience."

Warner Bros. definitely has a difficult decision to make in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

