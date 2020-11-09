WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Comments On The Sequel's Move To Christmas Day

Earlier today, Warner Bros. officially announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will open on Christmas Day, and we now have comments from director Patty Jenkins and Warner Bros. boss Toby Emmerich. Check it out...

As expected, Warner Bros. postponed the release date of Wonder Woman 1984 earlier today, moving the DC Comics sequel from October 2nd to December 25th. That's the latest in a long series of delays for the movie, and we now just have to hope it debuts as planned on Christmas Day!

Of course, while it's common for theaters to be open in the U.S. over Christmas, that doesn't tend to be the case overseas, so time will tell what release date it secures in other key territories.

Talking to Variety earlier today, director Patty Jenkins said, "First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie."

"Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!"

Toby Emmerich, Warmer Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, meanwhile, added: "Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays."

The trade notes that the studio waited to see how ticket sales for Tenet went before making a decision about Wonder Woman 1984, and they clearly weren't happy based on this delay. With the marketing campaign having stalled - again - since DC FanDome, this delay isn't surprising, but it is disappointing. It seems the hope is that the world will be a more normal place by then.