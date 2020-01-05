WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Explains Why The Sequel Has Two Villains

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has addressed her decision to include two villains in the sequel with Pedro Pascal's shady businessman Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig's animalistic Cheetah!

Wonder Woman focused on one main villain, Ares, and two supporting baddies in Ludendorff and Dr. Maru. Patty Jenkins' sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, will include two big bads with Maxwell Lord and Dr. Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, villains who could easily have been saved for separate movies.

Asked by Total Film to explain her decision to pit Diana Prince against two of her most fearsome comic book foes, Jenkins explained that the story she wants to tell required both villains.

"It turned out that the story was the thing that gave birth to the need for both," she explains, detailing her thought process for adapting the character. "It wasn't that I thought I needed both. Cheetah was the villain that we were focused on having in this movie, but then Max Lord, throughout the history of Wonder Woman comics -- he serves a very mechanical purpose, often."

There are many fans who may have been happier seeing Maxwell Lord receive 100% of the spotlight, but it's sounding like he'll be in Wonder Woman 1984 to help set the stage for Cheetah's emergence.

Scheduled for release this August after being hit by a two-month delay thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, plans for both characters in Wonder Woman 1984 should soon become clearer.

