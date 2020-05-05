WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Loves How Different DC Movies Are To Marvel

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has expressed her love of the DC Universe while praising Marvel's "distinguished competition" for bringing something different to the table with their films!

Warner Bros. has seemingly thrown in the towel when it comes to attempting to create a cinematic universe to rival the MCU, and that means fans get a lot of standalone tales with massively contrasting tones. Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is nothing like Joker, for example, and one has to assume Wonder Woman 1984 will be very different again.

For filmmaker Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), this is one of the reasons she loves getting to play in the DCEU.

"I love that about it," the director told Total Film. "To me, that’s what superhero movies – period – always were. I think the exception to that was that Marvel had such success doing a shared universe. But that certainly shouldn’t be the status quo. I think you should look at comic books. There’s this huge variety of comic books, and their look and tone and world are radically different."

"And they don’t always inevitably join together. Sometimes they do, and that’s really fun, and that’s that thing. But a lot of times, they have their own run. I’m psyched that DC – and frankly, Marvel’s actually doing it a little bit more now, too, with some of the tone of Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Widow and Doctor Strange – they feel very different in tone."

"But I love that about DC, and I’ve always thought that that’s a wonderful thing about DC – they were all so different," Jenkins concluded.

The director makes a lot of good points, and looking at the DCEU nowadays does feel like you have the chance to pick and choose a wide range of massively different comic book runs.

