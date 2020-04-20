WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Patty Jenkins On What Leads To Barbara Minerva's Cheetah Transformation

Wonder Woman 1984 picks up with Diana Prince decades after we first met her in 2017's Wonder Woman, and she's no longer the naive young girl we met during the grim days of the first World War. In 1984, she's working at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., and it's there that, according to SYFY Wire, she keeps an eye out both for troublesome political stirrings and mystical artefacts.

"It's a world with other gods and other lores," director/co-writer Patty Jenkins says, before adding that it's not only one of those artefacts that leads of Dr. Barbara Minerva becoming Cheetah.

"What makes Barbara turn into Cheetah is feeling like she's never been as good as someone like Diana," the filmmaker explained. "She reminds me of certain people I've known who have such low self-confidence, that they're always holding themselves back. Then once they start to embrace change, out comes this ugly resentment built up over all those years."

As Minerva grows closer with the evil Maxwell Lord, her relationship with Wonder Woman develops a "real misunderstanding at its core," and actress Gal Gadot teased fight scenes between the characters by talking about how Jenkins turned to Cirque du Soleil for help with practical stunts.

"For months, we worked on crazy wire rigs to figure out how to make it work," Gadot said. "It's so original, so fresh and powerful, but yet so graceful and sexy. We pushed it to the next level."

