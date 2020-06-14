WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Reacts To The DC Movie's Fourth Release Date Delay

On Friday, Warner Bros. delayed Wonder Woman 1984 for the fourth time, and director Patty Jenkins has now reacted to the news and offered a vague explanation about what led to Warner Bros. changing things.

On Friday, Wonder Woman 1984 was among a number of movies delayed by Warner Bros. Patty Jenkins' sequel has moved all over the release calendar, with a November 2019 debut originally planned before it was pushed to this June, and then August in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, it's coming our way on October 2nd, and that's a long wait for fans anxious to see more of Diana Prince on the silver screen. With any luck, it will be worth it, though, and director Patty Jenkins has taken to Twitter to thank fans and explain that the latest release date change is due to what's happening in the world right now. It's also likely connected to what's happening with theaters.

Those currently remain closed, but are aiming for a July re-opening in most countries and states.

However, there's a lot of uncertainty about whether that will be possible in key markets like New York and Los Angeles, so Warner Bros. clearly felt as if October would be a safer bet for the movie.

Check out Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 update below:

