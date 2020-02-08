WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Says WONDER WOMAN 3 Is "Probably My Last"

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has hinted that the next instalment of the franchise is likely to be her last, while indicating that she'll be putting a lot into that final chapter of the trilogy.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to be released in theaters this October, but the entire plot of the sequel has already leaked online, and received something of a mixed response from those who have read it. Of course, a synopsis written from memory will never do an actual movie justice, so it will be interesting seeing what director Patty Jenkins delivers here.

During an interview with German magazine Geek (via @DCMovieNews2), the filmmaker indicated that if she gets the opportunity to direct a Wonder Woman 3, it will likely be the last time she steps behind the camera to direct the Amazon Warrior's big screen adventures.

"[Wonder Woman 1984] gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story," Jenkins explains. "It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength."

"But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma."

"The next one [Wonder Woman 3] is probably my last Wonder Woman movie," Jenkins added in regards to her future with the franchise, "so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully." It certainly sounds like the director has big plans for Diana Prince moving forward, and you have to believe that third movie would take place in the present day.

