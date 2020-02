WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Won't Reveal Third Movie's Time Setting For Fear Of Spoilers

"I'm the only person who can't answer because I'm likely going to have to choose, so, spoilers," the filmmaker admitted before adding, "There are lots of great eras."

"I was born in ’85, but it’s funny, I really do remember," Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot says when asked about her recollection of the 1980s, the era this DC Comics adaptation is set in. "Probably more so because of my parents, but it was a such a standout decade as much as it goes with fashion, music, politics. And the look of everything! The colors."

Diana Prince's status as an ageless Amazon warrior means that Warner Bros. is free to explore pretty much any decade over the past 100+ years. That's why Wonder Woman 1984 will be set in, well, 1984, and director Patty Jenkins has now said that she's unwilling to divulge the setting of a possible third instalment.Why? Well, to do so would apparently be a spoiler!For what it's worth, Gal Gadot said that she would like to explore what comes next for Wonder Woman either in the present day or future. It does feel like it's about time we catch up with Diana in a modern setting (especially after Justice League established her as a superhero known to the public), and Jenkins has previously said she has a third instalment plotted out in her head.She's also developing a spinoff movie revolving around the Amazons of Themyscira, but both Jenkins and Gadot have confirmed that they plan on taking some time off from the franchise.