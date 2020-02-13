WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Won't Reveal Third Movie's Time Setting For Fear Of Spoilers

Wonder Woman took place during World War I, while the sequel is set in, well, 1984! Now, though, director Patty Jenkins has said that divulging plans for the third instalment would be a spoiler...





"I was born in ’85, but it’s funny, I really do remember," Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot says when asked about her recollection of the 1980s, the era this DC Comics adaptation is set in. "Probably more so because of my parents, but it was a such a standout decade as much as it goes with fashion, music, politics. And the look of everything! The colors." Diana Prince's status as an ageless Amazon warrior means that Warner Bros. is free to explore pretty much any decade over the past 100+ years. That's why Wonder Woman 1984 will be set in, well, 1984, and director Patty Jenkins has now said that she's unwilling to divulge the setting of a possible third instalment.Why? Well, to do so would apparently be a spoiler!For what it's worth, Gal Gadot said that she would like to explore what comes next for Wonder Woman either in the present day or future. It does feel like it's about time we catch up with Diana in a modern setting (especially after Justice League established her as a superhero known to the public), and Jenkins has previously said she has a third instalment plotted out in her head.She's also developing a spinoff movie revolving around the Amazons of Themyscira, but both Jenkins and Gadot have confirmed that they plan on taking some time off from the franchise.





The movie begins with Diana Prince working in the Natural History Museum in Washington, D.C., but she lives a quiet, lonely life. "She has not only had the loss of [Chris Pine's] Steve Trevor," explains producer Charles Roven, "[but] she's lost nearly all the people that are important to her because they're not immortal, and her life is actually quite lonely and spartan. In fact, the only joy that she gets out of it is when she's actually doing something for people, if she can help those in need."





Wonder Woman will square off with Cheetah in the movie, but Kristen Wiig wasn't exactly a comic book expert when she was cast to play Dr. Barbara Minerva in the sequel to the 2017 release.



"I did not really know so much about Cheetah," the actress admits. "Before I even talked to Patty [Jenkins], there was an idea that maybe it might be about being a villain for the movie, so I went online and looked at all the villains of Wonder Woman to try to figure out which one, because I was so excited, And I was really, really happy to find out it was her."



"I’ve never really played someone who walks into the room and owns it — especially when she starts out so insecure and self-deprecating," Wiig adds. "We didn’t want to see Barbara in Cheetah, and I didn’t want to see Kristen in Cheetah, either."

Wonder Woman will square off with Cheetah in the movie, but Kristen Wiig wasn't exactly a comic book expert when she was cast to play Dr. Barbara Minerva in the sequel to the 2017 release.





Wonder Woman 1984 features the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, but no one was willing to reveal how exactly the character returns in the 1980s after dying during World War I.



"In the first movie, I played the world-weary soldier who has seen all the depravity that humankind is capable of displaying," the actor says. "And in this one I get to be much more wide-eyed and joyful. My role is really just as a friend, lover, boyfriend-cum-bodyguard who’s trying his best to help Diana on her mission. I’m like the Watson to her Holmes."

Wonder Woman 1984 features the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, but no one was willing to reveal how exactly the character returns in the 1980s after dying during World War I.





"He’s not beta at all," director Patty Jenkins says in regards to why Pine is perfect as Steve Trevor. "He’s a super alpha who can absolutely wear his discomfort on his sleeve. So, from day one, I was always saying that it should almost be like Wonder Woman meets Indiana Jones, where Indiana would never be emasculated. Chris just very naturally has that quality. You can tell by meeting him that he’s warm and he’s chill and he truly appreciates women."







"Max is a dream-seller," says The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal when asked about the villainous Maxwell Lord "It’s this character who encompasses a component of the era which is, you know, ‘Get whatever want, however you can. You’re entitled to it!’ And at any cost, ultimately, which represents a huge part of our culture and this kind of unabashed — it’s greed."



"It’s f—ing greed, of course," the actor continues. "But it’s also about ‘How do you be your best self? How do you win?’ So he’s definitely the face of that version of success."





As for the debut of the Golden Eagle armour, it's reportedly made of carbon fiber weighing upwards of 44lbs and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (she has Batman and Bond experience) says she wanted to make sure, "in the light it’s always liquid, moving. There’s a feeling of non-flatness. Because in the comics, she does fight her mightiest battles in the golden suit."





"I think that when I just started, I didn’t understand the magnitude and how much this character means to people," Gal Gadot explains. "I was feeling like the little girl who’s supposed to climb the Kilimanjaro mountain, scratching my head and thinking, ‘How the hell am I going to do this?’ But now I feel like I know where I’m going and I know what we’re doing."



"If in the first movie Diana didn’t understand the complexities of mankind, now she completely understands it," she continues. "She loves people, and I think that’s the key to this character, you know? She has the powers of a goddess, but she has the heart of a human."





What do you guys think of this new look at Wonder Woman 1984? Are you excited to see the Amazon Warrior in action? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section!