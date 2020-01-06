WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Says There's No Romantic Element To Diana Prince/Barbara Minerva Relationship

What little we know about Wonder Woman 1984 has indicated that Diana Prince and Dr. Barbara Minerva will have a close relationship, but director Patty Jenkins confirms that it won't be romantic in nature!

We would say that little is known about Wonder Woman 1984 after Warner Bros. hit the pause button on the sequel's marketing campaign, but that's not entirely true. The plot of Patty Jenkins's DC Comics film leaked online last year, and the response from those who have read them has been mixed.

We're not going to start delving into spoilers here, however, and those of you who have picked up possible signs of romance between Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and Dr. Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) are set to be disappointed.

As groundbreaking as that might have been to explore, it was never on the cards thanks to the unexpected return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

"It might have [happened] in a different storyline," Jenkins told SFX (via Heroic Hollywood). "But because this storyline was so clearly about Steve [Trevor] coming back, the whole story was about Steve. It’s all a love story with Steve. There wasn’t room for two for Diana."

Of all the superheroes that could embark on a lesbian relationship, Wonder Woman is perhaps best suited to that arc, and it's something the DC Animated Universe broached in Superman: Red Son. It wasn't meant to be, though, and it instead appears as if real LGBTQ+ representation in the DC Extended Universe is still a long way off.

