WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Updates On Third Installment And Planned AMAZONS Spinoff

With Wonder Woman 1984 set to hit theaters this October (we hope), director Patty Jenkins has updated fans on where she's currently at with a third movie, and the planned spinoff focusing on the Amazons...

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins recently revealed that she had a story arc in mind for Diana (Gal Gadot) that would encompass the first two movies, followed by Amazons (not the official title) and then a fourth installment, and while that still appears to be the goal, it sounds like the COVID-19 pandemic has had a bigger impact than we realized.

The coronavirus has obviously resulted in 1984's release being delayed, but during a new interview with Total Film, Jenkins revealed that the ongoing crisis has also prompted her to go back and rethink some of the ideas she's been working on for these planned Wonder Woman-related projects.

“I’ve really hit the pause button,” Jenkins says of the third film. “Because the truth is, where that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months ago. And so I want to make sure that I’m totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is."

"We’re not starting to work on that movie right away," she continued. "I’m hoping to do this Amazon movie before we do the third Wonder Woman. And I may not do either of them. You never know what will happen in this world, you know? But yes, I think the plotline will stay very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it’s influenced by all of this.”

Wondy attempting to stop a mysterious global outbreak that turns normal people into Parademons? Okay, so it probably won't be quite so on the nose!

Whether Jenkins decided to move forward with a third film and this Amazon spinoff may ultimately depend on how Wonder Woman 1984 performs when it (hopefully) hits theaters later this year.