WONDER WOMAN 1984: Gal Gadot Shares New BTS Photo In Effort To Convince Fans To #WearAMask

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage many parts of the United States, celebs are doing their best to convince as many people as possible to #WearAMask, and Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot has now shared a new behind-the-scenes shot from the DC Comics sequel in an effort to convince her fans to mask-up.

The photo is believed to have been taken while the sequel was filming in the Canary Islands (the set will reportedly double as an Egyptian village), and features Gadot sporting Wonder Woman's tiara and a face-covering. There's also been some speculation that it might actually be from Zack Snyder's Justice League, but we reckon Gadot would have tagged it as such if that was the case.

If someone is adamant that they don't want to wear a mask then this is unlikely to change their mind, but it can't hurt!

Warner Bros. recently shifted WW84's theatrical release date to October 2, but the way things are going it could well end up being pushed into 2021. We should find out more during the upcoming DC FanDome online event.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah—while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor.