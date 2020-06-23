WONDER WOMAN 1984: Gal Gadot's Diana Reunites With Chris Pine's Steve Trevor In New Still

Another official still from Patty Jenkins' upcoming Wonder Woman sequel has been shared online, and it gives us a new look at Diana (Gal Gadot) and the resurrected Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Check it out.

Total Film's upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 newsstand and subscriber covers have been revealed by Gal Gadot yesterday, and now we have a new still from the issue featuring Diana (Gadot) alongside the mysteriously resurrected Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

We're still not sure how Trevor manages to return to the land of the living after his noble sacrifice during the climax of the first movie (well, you might have some idea if you read those leaks!), but The Amazon Princess will no doubt be glad of the backup when she goes up against Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

“In the first movie, [Diana] really is a fish out of water, coming from Themyscira into man’s world, and learning about the complexities of human life, really,” Gadot explains during an interview with the mag. “In Wonder Woman 1984, she’s been around. She’s wiser. She’s more mature. She’s guarded. She lost all of her friends throughout the years. But she’s still doing the right thing. But she is different than when we last saw her.”

Patty Jenkins' sequel was recently pushed back from August 14th to October 2nd, and there's still a chance it'll ultimately be delayed even further. Warner Bros. is currently waiting to see if Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be able to make its July 31st bow (the studio will reportedly require at least 80% of the world's theaters to be open for that to happen), and if it doesn't, WW1984 will almost certainly be moved to 2021.

Right now, all we can do is wait and see. We should have a better idea of how things are looking over the next couple of weeks, but in the meantime, check out the recent covers below, and let us know if you're looking forward to the movie in the usual place.

I know I keep saying it, but I’m SO excited to share #WW84 with the world! For a sneak peek check out the latest issue of @totalfilm . 🙅🏻‍♀️ 🌍 💫 pic.twitter.com/RJSP5a5QlT — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 22, 2020

