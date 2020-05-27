WONDER WOMAN 1984: Gal Gadot's Diana Strikes A Pose & Lassos Some Bad Guys In New Images

New stills from Patty Jenkins' upcoming Wonder Woman sequel have found their way online via some magazine scans, giving us fresh looks at Gal Gadot's iconic DC Comics heroine & Chris Pine's Steve Trevor.

Thanks to some scans from the latest issue of French Premiere Magazine, we have a look at some new images from Wonder Woman 1984.

The stills feature Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) striking a pose in front of some familiar looking screens, while another shot finds the DC Comics heroine with her war face on as she unleashes her Lasso or Truth. We also get another look at the returning Steve Trevor (Chris Pine)

As things stand, Patty Jenkins' sequel is still set to release in theaters on August 14th, but there's a strong possibility that will change. Warner Bros. is currently waiting to see if Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be able to make its July 17th bow (the studio will reportedly require at least 80% of the world's theaters to be open for that to happen), and if it doesn't, WW1984 will be pushed to December.

Right now, all we can do is wait and see. We should have a better idea of how things are looking over the next couple of weeks, but in the meantime, check out the new images below, and let us know if you're looking forward to the movie in the usual place.

The French magazine #Premiere is out, and as you already know, #WonderWoman1984 is the cover issue for its JUN Edition, bringing awesome #WW84 stills, including a fiercely looking #Diana with its costume evoking the 70s #WonderWoman show for an instant and #SteveTrevor in #Egypt. pic.twitter.com/NAGVlMVm3p — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) May 27, 2020

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah—while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor.