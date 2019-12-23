WONDER WOMAN 1984: Gal Gadot's Diana Swings Into Action In New Official Image From The Sequel
Next summer, Gal Gadot returns as warrior princess Diana for Patty Jenkins' follow-up to Wonder Woman, and here we have a new image of the DC Comics heroine swinging into action on her Lasso of Truth...
The first trailer
for Wonder Woman 1984
debuted at CCXP Brazil a couple of weeks ago, and now we have a brand new still from the movie courtesy of Empire Magazine
.
The image features Gal Gadot's Diana using her golden Lasso of Truth - which will be her primary weapon in the sequel now that she's ditched the sword and shield - to swing to the top of a shopping mall.
Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. Principal photography is underway on Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the Super Hero’s first outing, last summer’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. “Wonder Woman 1984” will also be helmed by acclaimed director Patty Jenkins, and star Gal Gadot in the title role.
Wonder Woman 1984
is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2020. Are you guys looking forward to another solo adventure for the iconic Amazon? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to check out some hi-res screencaps from the WW84 trailer
by clicking the view list button below.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]