WONDER WOMAN 1984 Golden Eagle Armor Hot Toys Action Figure Shows A Diana Prince Ready For Action

Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to be released in theaters this Friday, and Hot Toys has today unveiled its Golden Eagle Armour action figure depicting Diana Prince suited up and ready for a fight...

Had the world not descended into madness, we would have been watching Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters this Friday. As it stands, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in Patty Jenkins' sequel being pushed to August, and Warner Bros. is seemingly holding off on marketing the movie until they know for sure it will be released in theaters a couple of months from now.

If that doesn't happen, then we don't know what the future holds in store for Wonder Woman 1984. A Digital release remains a possibility, but it's equally as likely it gets pushed further into 2020/2021.

In the meantime, we have a very cool new action figure depicting Diana Prince in her Golden Eagle armour. "Crafted with special attention to reproduce the authentic details found on the Golden Armor and armor wings, the outfit is painted with fine metallic gold color that flaunts a subtle metallic shimmer, giving the incredible design greater texture and visual interest," they explain.

"[The] movie-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with long curly dark brown real fabric hair, a specialized body tailored for Wonder Woman, a set of armor wings in neutral mode, a shiny helmet, Wonder Woman’s signature weapon 'Lasso of Truth,' and a specially designed dynamic figure stand for display," the description concludes.

It's undeniably badass


