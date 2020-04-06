WONDER WOMAN 1984 Halloween Costumes Spotlight Low-Budget Takes On Wonder Woman And Cheetah

Wonder Woman 1984 's theatrical release may have been delayed, but Halloween costumes are on their way to stores which offer wonderfully low-budget takes on Cheetah and Diana Prince's Golden Eagle armor!

Wonder Woman 1984 is still on its way to theaters this August, but it's unclear whether there will be any further release date delays caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The hope is that won't be the case, but with so much uncertainty, Warner Bros. appears to be holding off on marketing the sequel.

That means fans still haven't had an official look at Kristen Wiig's Cheetah, but the villain can once again be seen in all her glory (?) thanks to Halloween costumes released by Rubies Company Inc.

There are adult and kids costumes, all of which offer an undeniably funny and low-budget take on the characters. That Golden Eagle outfit definitely doesn't look as impressive when it's spandex instead of Amazonian armor, but kids likely won't care, as they'll just enjoy getting to be Wonder Woman.

There's no indication of when a first look at Cheetah will be released, but it's possible Warner Bros. is saving that surprise for Patty Jenkins's sequel, a decision which feels redundant at this point in time.

