WONDER WOMAN 1984 Hi-Res Photos Offer A Much Cleaner Look At Diana's New Golden Eagle Armor

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a number of recent Wonder Woman 1984 stills in ultra hi-resolution, offering a much cleaner look at Diana's Golden Eagle Armor, Steve Trevor, Cheetah and more!

While we've seen some of these photos over the past few weeks through magazines and low-res scans, Warner Bros. Pictures has now released a ton of recent Wonder Woman 1984 stills in ultra hi-resolution, offering much better looks at some of the mighty action to come at the end of the summer.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to open on August 14, but top box office analysts believe it may be forced to move back even further due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in major theater chains remaining closed for the forseeable future.

Primetime Emmy Award-nominee Patty Jenkins is back in the director's chair with a screenplay she co-wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. Gal Gadot will headline the sequel with a supporting cast that will feature Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, and Gabriella Wilde.

Click through the image to view in ultra hi-resolution (where applicable):

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.



Wonder Woman 1984 features:

Director: Patty Jenkins

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah

Pedro Pascal as Max Lord

Robin Wright as Antiope

Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta

Natasha Rothwell in an undisclosed role

Ravi Patel in an undisclosed role

Gabriella Wilde in an undisclosed role