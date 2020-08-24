WONDER WOMAN 1984 Iron Studios Statue Reveals Our Best Look Yet At Kristen Wiig's Cheetah

Following that big Cheetah reveal in Saturday's trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 , Iron Studios has finally shared their take on Kristen Wiig's villain, and it's fair to say she looks pretty damn ferocious...

During Saturday's DC FanDome panel for Wonder Woman 1984, a new trailer for Patty Jenkins' DC Comics sequel was finally revealed which showed Cheetah off in all her ferocious glory.

The response to that has been positive, and it seems the wait to see the villain was well worth it (the toys and leaked promo art, unsurprisingly, didn't really do her justice). Now, though, Iron Studios has followed that by sharing their awesome Cheetah statue based on the character's likeness.

"With her sharp claws, the ferocious feline villain leaps with her superhuman speed to attack her powerful Amazon rival," the translated description of the statue reads. "Barbara is an antiques expert delighted to meet Wonder Woman, which in a mystical way is possessed by the powers of the Goddess of the Hunt, transforming itself into Cheetah, a female humanoid creature with the characteristics of the fastest cat on Earth, with super strength and agile reflexes."

Set to go on sale next March, the statue will retail for $129.99, and is undeniably badass.

Cheetah's big screen look does do the comic books justice, though there's still a lot of discussion surrounding whether Kristen Wiig was the best choice to play her. Based on what we've seen in the trailers, though, she's definitely going to end up doing this Wonder Woman villain justice in the sequel.

