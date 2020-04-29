WONDER WOMAN 1984 Leaked Promo Image Reveals A Potential Spoiler For The Sequel

Some images from an upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 calendar have found their way online, and one of them reveals a potential major spoiler for the upcoming DC Comics adaptation. Check it out after the jump...

Wonder Woman 1984 landed a new August release date this month, and we're now left hoping that Patty Jenkins' DC Comics adaptation is able to meet that target. COVID-19 has caused chaos in Hollywood, and there's no guarantee that theaters will be open by the fall, never mind the summer!

There have, however, been rumblings that they could re-open by July, but it's looking like it will be decided on a state by state basis in the US, and country by country elsewhere.

For now, we have some leaked images from an upcoming calendar featuring Gal Gadot's Amazon Warrior. As you can see, the one image depicts the hero taking flight. That could definitely be considered a spoiler as it will be a new power for the DCEU's version of Diana Prince.

Returning to the above point, Warner Bros. has been insistent that big budget movies like Wonder Woman 1984 won't receive anything other than a theatrical debut, but it will be interesting to see whether that changes, especially if another delay becomes necessary. Based on what Disney has done, though, it seems more likely that the follow-up would be pushed into 2021 before that happens!

We'll have to wait and see, and we're certainly hopeful that we'll get to see Wonder Woman 1984 this year, especially as it was originally supposed to arrive in theaters in 2019!

