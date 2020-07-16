WONDER WOMAN 1984 Maxwell Lord And Cheetah Spoilers Revealed In The Sequel's Junior Novelization

The "Junior Novelization" for Wonder Woman 1984 has already arrived in stores, and some spoilers from that have now found their way online regarding Maxwell Lord, the movie's MacGuffin, and more...

Bleeding Cool has shared a tonne of spoilers from some recently released Wonder Woman 1984 novelisations, and while there aren't any details about the third act, plenty of details have been revealed about what's to come in Patty Jenkins' DC Comics sequel.

Needless to say, MAJOR SPOILERS for the movie do follow from this point on!

How does Steve Trevor return from the dead? That's a question fans have been asking from the very start, and the site confirms that he's resurrected thanks to the "Dreamstone." Used in the Sandman comic book series, it takes the form of a ring in Wonder Woman 1984 that's brought to the Smithsonian. It grants one wish, but was created by the God of Lies, so there's a catch.

We don't learn what that is in the case of Steve, but when Maxwell Lord gets his hands on it, the oil baron uses the Dreamstone to make his business a success again. However, as the ring can only grant one wish at a time, he needs to trick others into making new ones, and things all get a tad convoluted from there. What you need to know, though, is that his machinations eventually leave the world on the brink of war, and that's where Wonder Woman comes in.

As for Barbara Minerva, she's both friends with Diana and extremely jealous of her strength and beauty. Quite childish, she aligns herself with Maxwell Lord and gains her powers via a "slip of the tongue." Her descent into madness is compared to Batman Returns' Catwoman, and we're guessing the catch with her newfound abilities is that she eventually becomes Cheetah.

All of this lines up with a plot leak from not too long ago, and Wonder Woman 1984 is certainly shaping up to be a pretty interesting movie, especially with that unexpected return to the world of Sandman.

