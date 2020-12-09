WONDER WOMAN 1984: More Details Revealed About The Decision To Move The Sequel To Christmas Day

Last night, we learned that Wonder Woman 1984 has moved to Christmas Day, and we now have more details on what led to Warner Bros. pulling the plug on that planned October 2nd release. Check it out...

Collider has shared more details on Warner Bros.' decision to move Wonder Woman 1984 from October 2nd to December 25th, a Christmas Day release date which puts it just one week after Dune's debut on December 18th. The site claims that Tenet's disappointing opening weekend wasn't a factor, and that the studio has been considering that new slot for a while now.

The belief is this holiday frame can quite easily support both blockbusters, similar to how Jumanji: The Next Level and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker occupied the same space last year. Also worth noting is the fact Aquaman earned over $1 billion when it was released in late December 2018, so the hope is obviously that Wonder Woman 1984 will draw a similarly impressive audience.

Apparently, ever since Warner Bros. released the latest Wonder Woman 1984 trailer during DC FanDome, the sequel has been tracking at the highest levels across all metrics. The issue is that 30% of North American theaters remain closed, but will they have opened their doors by Christmas?

The studio is no doubt hoping that will be the case, but with fears the virus will, in fact, worsen in the cold, the opposite could be the case. What we do know is that Tenet now has a good couple of months to earn as much money as possible, and Black Widow's fate currently remains unclear.

