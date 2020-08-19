WONDER WOMAN 1984: New Image Released As Patty Jenkins Reveals Scrapped Cheetah Plans In WONDER WOMAN

Wonder Woman 1984 finally arrives in theaters this October, and we now have a brand new image from the sequel along with comments from director Patty Jenkins about her original, earlier plans for Cheetah.

It was actually two years ago when journalists were first given the chance to visit the set of Wonder Woman 1984, but the embargo on that coverage has finally lifted after a series of release date delays.

In an interview with Slash Film, co-writer and director Patty Jenkins revealed that the sequel's villain, Cheetah, was once set to be part of Wonder Woman.

"Cheetah, and knowing we wanted Cheetah," she reflects, "I think we even talked about wanting Cheetah to show up in the beginning of the last movie cause we were going to even plant her in the first one. So it was kind of forming up for a long time."

The filmmaker didn't elaborate on why that didn't happen, but it's likely because Warner Bros. hadn't decided on a sequel or when it would be set at that point. However, it was clearly an idea Jenkins had from the start, though the Cheetah we see here will be "more influenced by horror."

Cheetah still hasn't been officially revealed, of course, but what we've seen in toys and promo art doesn't look overly horror movie-esque. However, her appearance is bound to differ in live-action.

A trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to be released during DC FanDome on Saturday, but in the meantime, we have a new still featuring the Amazon Warrior and Steve Trevor together again.

