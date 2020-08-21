WONDER WOMAN 1984: New Poster And Banner Released As Trailer Is Confirmed (Again) For Tomorrow

Ahead of tomorrow's DC FanDome panel for Wonder Woman 1984 , Warner Bros. has released a colourful new poster and banner, all while confirming that a trailer is coming our way in just over 24 hours...

Warner Bros. has settled on that October 2nd release date for Wonder Woman 1984, and the marketing campaign is finally picking up steam again. Tomorrow, DC Fan Dome kicks off with a panel devoted to the movie, and we now have a new poster and banner hyping that up.

Once again, bright colours are called for which bring back memories of the 1980s, and the banner features Gal Gadot's Diana Prince decked out in that impressive Golden Eagle armour.

Wonder Woman is also wearing that in the new poster for Patty Jenkins' sequel, and given how much fun the teaser trailer was, we're hopefully in for a treat with tomorrow's trailer. The hope among fans is that it will finally pull the curtain back on Cheetah as we've yet to see that villain outside of some Funko Pops, leaked promo art, and the odd leaked merchandising image.

There is, of course, a chance Warner Bros. is saving that for the movie itself, but it almost seems pointless at this stage given how much content for Wonder Woman 1984 is doing the rounds.

Check out the new banner and poster below:





