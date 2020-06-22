WONDER WOMAN 1984: New Shot Of Gal Gadot As Diana Prince Will Take Your Breath Away

We still have a little while to wait before Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters, and a newly revealed image from Patty Jenkins' DC Comics sequel puts the spotlight on the breathtaking Diana Prince...

Wonder Woman 1984 has changed release dates almost as many times as The New Mutants, but much of that can be blamed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After shifting from June to August, Patty Jenkins' sequel is now coming our way this October.

Clearly, Warner Bros. is hoping that things will be normal enough by then to ensure the DC Comics adaptation finds some success, though it's still unclear how quickly moviegoers will return to theaters given what's going on in the world right now (especially with constant fear of a second peak...who really wants to sit in an enclosed space with a bunch of strangers for two hours?).

What we do know is that Warner Bros. is going to hold off on releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on Digital platforms, so even if they can't put the sequel in theaters this October, it will probably be pushed to 2021 instead. With any luck, that won't happen, but we'll obviously have to wait and see.

As for this new still, Gal Gadot looks simply breathtaking as the Amazon Warrior, and is clearly at some sort of function in her "Diana Prince" alter-ego. This is likely where she meets Maxwell Lord for the first time as previous stills and footage have shown them and Barabra Minerva at the same event.

Check out this new Wonder Woman 1984 image below:

