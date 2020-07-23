WONDER WOMAN 1984: New Still Shows Gal Gadot's Diana Prince Running Into Action

A newly revealed Wonder Woman 1984 still shows Gal Gadot's powerful Amazon Warrior running into action, and she's certainly not hiding her existence from the public here. Check it out after the jump...

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released in theaters this October, but with Tenet now reportedly receiving a staggered debut across the globe, chances are the same will happen with this DC Comics adaptation. That means some countries will get it before others, and it's even possible a few cities in the United States will show it, while other are unable to due to COVID-19.

Needless to say, it's getting harder and harder to figure out why Warner Bros. doesn't just make the sequel available on pricey VOD platforms, but like most studios, they know that could lead to massive financial losses. Regardless, whatever happens now, piracy is going to be a problem.

We'll obviously have to wait and see, but a newly released still from Wonder Woman 1984 shows Gal Gadot's Diana Prince racing into action...right in the middle of Washington D.C.!

Considering the fact she seemingly remained hidden between the events of Wonder Woman and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it's definitely surprising seeing the Amazon Warrior in full view of everyone, though it's possible that she's running so fast, no one can actually see her.

Let us know your thoughts on this new look at Wonder Woman 1984 in the comments section below!

