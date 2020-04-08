WONDER WOMAN 1984: New Synopsis Points To Diana Prince Having To Save The World From Collapsing

A newly revealed synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984 sheds some more light on what we can expect from the DC Comics sequel, with Diana Prince seemingly tasked with saving the world from a massive conspiracy...

Providing COVID-19 doesn't cause any further delays, Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive in theaters in October 2nd, 2020. It's already been delayed multiple times, of course, but if the situation worsens and Tenet slips from its planned September debut, then Warner Bros. will have to decide whether to push it further down the calendar or consider some sort of VOD release.

The latter seems unlikely all things considered, but stranger things have happened this year, and the studio has already faced its fair share of embarrassments thanks to Tenet's countless delays.

We're forced to wait and see when it comes to Wonder Woman 1984's release, but in the meantime, a new Japanese synopsis for Patty Jenkins' sequel has been shared online. The translation is a little patchy in places (we're pretty sure Maxwell Lord doesn't actually sing), but it sounds like the stakes in the movie are going to be higher than many fans have imagined.

"As an archaeologist, Diana who works at the Smithsonian Museum, is a Wonder Woman who has extraordinary superpowers, said to be the strongest hero in the world," it reads. "In 1984, Wonder Woman is in desperate deadly danger in face of an enormous conspiracy of the businessman Max, who sings loudly to fulfill people's desires, and a mysterious foe, Cheetah. Can Wonder Woman stop the world’s collapse alone?"

This likely ties into Wonder Woman 1984's Cold War setting, and retconning Diana Prince into history this way is a pretty smart move. However, it also contradicts what we previously learned about the character in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

