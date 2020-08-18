WONDER WOMAN 1984 New Trailer Classified Ahead Of DC FanDome Panel This Saturday

With DC FanDome mere days away, we're getting a better idea of what to expect from the virtual event, with a new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer classified right before the sequel's panel goes down on Saturday!

DC FanDome is an unprecedented virtual event which takes place this Saturday, and following the release of an impressive schedule, Trailer-Track has shared another big hint about what we can expect on August 22. A new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was supposed to debut with the 10th Anniversary re-release of Inception this month, but Warner Bros. was forced to change plans.

That's because theaters didn't open as soon as the studio anticipated, and it seems the decision was made to hold off on releasing the trailer until it could be highlighted at DC FanDome.

As the site explains, the trailer has been rated by the Quebec Ratings Board ahead of Tenet's Canadian release on August 27. Warner Bros. has told theaters they must show at least three of their trailers before Christopher Nolan's new film, and Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be one of them.

The Wonder Woman 1984 panel description promised "an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming film," and kicks off at 10am PT this Saturday. We'll be sharing that with you the second it debuts online, and it's hoped that Kristen Wiig's Cheetah will finally be revealed in all her ferocious, furry glory.

Click HERE for more Wonder Woman 1984 news from CBM!