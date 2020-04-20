WONDER WOMAN 1984: Patty Jenkins And Gal Gadot Want To Make The Sequel Like JAMES BOND And INDIANA JONES

It sounds like Wonder Woman 1984 will borrow elements from a number of franchises as director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot aim to make Diana Prince a worldwide hero rather than just an American one...

Some new Wonder Woman 1984 details have found their way online, and these will definitely give fans something to talk about! Film industry analyst Luiz Fernando has revealed that director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot pushed to make the sequel's version of Diana Prince a "worldwide heroine," and used a number of big franchises as inspiration.

Among them were Indiana Jones and James Bond, hence why the Wonder Woman follow-up utilises a number of "international locations."

In another Tweet, Fernando added: "One example was going back to [Themyscira] in [Wonder Woman 1984], which wasn't the original plan, but [Jenkins] realized she needed to show a contrast between the world [Diana] left behind and her current lonely existence in the greedy world of men."

It's noted that Wonder Woman 1984's Themyscria scenes were filmed on the Canary Islands.

There are certainly a lot of hints that the DC Comics adaptation is inspired by the famous franchises mentioned above, especially as Maxwell Lord has all the makings of a Bond baddie!

What do you guys think about these latest Wonder Woman 1984 details?


