WONDER WOMAN 1984 Playing Card Reveals Another New Look At Kristen Wiig's Cheetah

With no sign of a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 , we have yet another leaked look at Kristen Wiig's villainous Cheetah in the DC Comics sequel, this time showing the character's dual nature...

Warner Bros. recently moved Wonder Woman 1984 to October, and that's just the latest in a long line of delays for the sequel. Originally eyed for release last December, it was pushed back to June to stop the Amazon Warrior being overpowered by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (along with rumoured reshoots) and then got shifted to August in response to the global pandemic.

Now, Warner Bros. is expected to promote the film at DC FanDome in August, so it's then we can hopefully look forward to finally seeing Kristen Wiig's Dr. Barbara Minerva in her Cheetah form.

In the meantime, leaked shots of the character continue finding their way online, this time in the form of a playing card. You have to believe Warner Bros. never planned on having Cheetah shown off like this, and it's strange that the studio hasn't responded with a poster of officially released image.

Then again, they likely don't want to restart the marketing campaign until they can be 100% sure that Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters this October as planned (nothing is certain).

What are your thoughts on this latest shot of Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984?

