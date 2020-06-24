WONDER WOMAN 1984 Poster Delivers A Gloriously Vibrant, Retro Take On Gal Gadot's Diana Prince

A new promo poster for Wonder Woman 1984 once again makes good use of the sequel's 1980s setting to deliver a retro take on Gal Gadot's Amazon warrior, and it's bound to get you excited for the film!

Wonder Woman 1984 is heading our way (at long last) this October, and Warner Bros. is likely to make use of [email protected] in order to share a fresh look at the DC Comics film.

There has, after all, only been one trailer thus far, and with Cheetah's animalistic appearance spoiled courtesy of promo art and Funko Pops, it's about time she is revealed in all her furry glory. In the meantime, however, a beautiful new promo poster delivers a gloriously vibrant take on Diana Prince.

The 1980s style has factored into all the film's marketing, but it's unknown how much Wonder Woman 1984 itself will take advantage of that. You have to hope it will do so more than X-Men: Apocalypse as only a few hairstyles and fashion choices indicated that the film was taking place during a decade which has had a real resurgence in recent years (hello, Stranger Things).

