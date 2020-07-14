WONDER WOMAN 1984 Prologue Comic Book To Be Released By DC Comics This September

DC Comics is releasing a tie-in comic book ahead of Wonder Woman 1984 's planned theatrical release in October, and it's set to pick up with Diana Prince shortly before the events of Patty Jenkins' sequel.

Time will tell whether Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on October 2nd as planned, but it's been confirmed today that a tie-in comic book will be released in September, with it initially available exclusively at Walmart. The 32-page one-shot is described as a "companion" to Patty Jenkins' sequel, and is co-written by the movie's associate producer Anna Obropta and comic book scribe Louise Simonson.

Bret Blevins will provide the artwork, and a first look at that can be seen below. As for what we can expect from this tie-in, the official description reveals that, "When a failed burglary attempt causes a hostage situation at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, Diana Prince is forced to leave her teenage tour group behind so that Wonder Woman can save the day!"

It concludes by asking, "But will she be able to bring 10 gunmen to justice and get back to her tour group in time?" The comic will also include a second story with an 80s-set tale by writer Steve Pugh and artist Marguerite Sauvage. "In the ’80s, 'greed is good, especially if you have it all!" DC teases. "A reckless mastermind has made the ultimate power move by stealing Wonder Woman’s golden Lasso of Truth, and it’s up to Diana and Steve Trevor to get it back before the worst happens!"

The comic's cover boasts artwork by Nicola Scott, and while it's unlikely this will have too much of a bearing on what we see on the big screen this October, it should at least give fans a taste of what to expect from Wonder Woman 1984.

Will you guys be picking this one up?

