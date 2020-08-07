WONDER WOMAN 1984 Promo Art And Stills Feature Diana Vs. Cheetah, Steve Trevor In 80s Get Up, And More

Wonder Woman 1984 is fast approaching, and while Warner Bros. hit the pause button on the sequel's marketing campaign, images from Patty Jenkins' DC Comics sequel continue finding their way online. As well as a number of stills from the movie, a calendar reveals some great shots and promo art from the highly anticipated release.
As you can see, that depicts the Amazon warrior taking flight, something it's been widely speculated will be part of Wonder Woman 1984 for a while now.
There's also a great shot of the hero battling Cheetah (who is hidden in shadow), though the highlight has to be an image of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor decked out in colourful 1980s gear. Clearly, the soldier will struggle to get used to what is considered fashion decades after his death in World War I!
With any luck, Wonder Woman 1984 won't be delayed again, and while Warner Bros. is planning on skipping [email protected], a new look at the film should arrive during DC FanDome.
Check out these new images below:
