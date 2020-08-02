WONDER WOMAN 1984 Promo Art Gives Us A First Look At Kristen Wiig As Cheetah

Wonder Woman fans have been wondering what Kristen Wiig would look like as Cheetah ever since the Ghostbuster
s star was cast as Barbara Anne Minnerva in Patty Jenkins' sequel, and we now have our first real look at the fully transformed villain courtesy of some new WW84
promo art.
This take on the character appears to be fairly comic-accurate, although she's a little less feline-like than her more animalistic counterpart. Truth be told, she actually looks a bit more like Cheetarah from Thundercats
, but we may feel differently once we see her in live-action.
Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. Principal photography is underway on Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the Super Hero’s first outing, last summer’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. “Wonder Woman 1984” will also be helmed by acclaimed director Patty Jenkins, and star Gal Gadot in the title role.
Wonder Woman 1984
is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2020. Are you guys looking forward to another solo adventure for the iconic Amazon? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to check out some hi-res screencaps from the WW84 trailer
by clicking the next button below.
