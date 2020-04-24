WONDER WOMAN 1984 Promo Art Makes Good Use Of The Movie's Cheesy 80s Aesthetic

Some newly revealed Wonder Woman 1984 promo art makes good use of the cheesy 1980s aesthetic to deliver a unique take both on Diana Prince and Cheetah (in her still human persona). Check it out...

Wonder Woman 1984 landed a new August release date this month, and we're now just left hoping that Patty Jenkins' DC Comics adaptation is able to meet that target. COVID-19 has caused chaos in Hollywood, and there's no guarantee that theaters will be open by the fall, never mind the summer!

There have, however, been rumblings that they could re-open by July, so fingers crossed.

Regardless, some new promo art has been revealed today which features a suitably cheesy 1980s take both on Wonder Woman and Cheetah (in her human form as Dr. Barbara Minerva).

Returning to the above point, Warner Bros. has been insistent that big budget movies like Wonder Woman 1984 won't receive anything other than a theatrical debut, but it will be interesting to see whether that changes, especially if another delay becomes necessary. Based on what Disney has done, though, it seems more likely that the follow-up would be pushed into 2021 before that happens!

We'll have to wait and see, and we're certainly hopeful that we'll get to see Wonder Woman 1984 this year, especially as it was originally supposed to arrive in theaters in 2019!

Check out the new promo art in the Tweet below:

