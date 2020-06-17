WONDER WOMAN 1984 Promo Art Reveals A Full Look At Kristen Wiig's Cheetah Design

More Wonder Woman 1984 promo art has been shared, this time revealing a head to toe look at Kristen Wiig's villainous Cheetah as she gets her claws out for a cat fight with Golden Eagle Diana Prince!

Warner Bros. recently moved Wonder Woman 1984 to October, the latest in a long line of delays for Patty Jenkins' DC Comics sequel. Originally eyed for release last December, it was pushed back to June to stop the Amazon Warrior being overpowered by Jumanji: The Next Level and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and then got shifted to August in response to the global pandemic.

Warner Bros. is expected to promote the film at DC FanDome in August, so it's there fans can hopefully look forward to finally seeing Kristen Wiig's Dr. Barbara Minerva in her Cheetah form.

In the meantime, more promo art from the film has been shared online, this time offering a full body shot of the fearsome Cheetah as she engages in battle with Diana Prince. The hero is wearing her Golden Eagle armor, and likely needs that to protect herself from her formidable opponent.

Promo art can only ever offer an idea of what might end up making it to live-action, but Cheetah does look like her comic book counterpart, albeit with the face of Ghostbusters star Kristen Wiig.

