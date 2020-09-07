WONDER WOMAN 1984 Promo Image Provides Our Best Look Yet At Kristen Wiig As Cheetah

We've seen a blurry version of this image already, but now a higher quality look at a playing card depicting the fully transformed Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) from Wonder Woman 1984 has found its way online...

While we await a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 (there's a possibility we'll see it at the upcoming DC FanDome event), more and more marketing and promo material for Patty Jenkins' upcoming sequel continues to find its way online, and this latest image gives us our best look yet at Kristen Wiig as the fully transformed Cheetah.

This take on the DC Comics villain appears to be fairly comic-accurate, although she's a little less feline-looking than her more animalistic counterpart. Truth be told, she actually looks a bit more like Cheetara from Thundercats, but we may feel differently once we see her in action.

Check out the card along with a new, but very blurry look at Diana (Gal Gadot) in her Golden Eagle armor, and keep an eye out for updates on that trailer.

New images of Wonder Woman and Cheetah #WW84 pic.twitter.com/lhunFi7yMU — Wonder Woman News (@WonderWoman84HQ) July 9, 2020

WW84 was recently pushed back from August 14th to October 2nd, and there's still a chance it'll ultimately be delayed even further. Warner Bros. is currently waiting to see if Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be able to make its Auguest 12th bow (that's also looking more and more unlikely), and if it doesn't, WW1984 will almost certainly be moved to 2021.

Right now, all we can do is wait and see. We should have a better idea of how things are looking over the next couple of weeks, but in the meantime, check out some recent Total Film covers below, and let us know if you're looking forward to the movie in the usual place.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah—while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor.