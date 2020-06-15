WONDER WOMAN 1984 Promo Images Reveal A Live-Action Shot Of Kristen Wiig's Cheetah

Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to debut in theaters 10 days ago, and as a result of that, we now have a live-action shot of Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in the DC Comics adaptation. Check it out after the jump!

Wonder Woman 1984 was recently delayed again, and it's now set to arrive in theaters this October. It's no secret at this point that Kristen Wiig's timid Barbara Minerva transforms into Cheetah, and that villain has so far been spotted in promo art, action figures, and even LEGO!

What we haven't seen is a live-action shot of the character, but that's finally come our way in an (admittedly slightly distorted) image adorning the cover of an upcoming sticker pack for the sequel.

She looks pretty much as expected, but perhaps not as fearsome or animalistic as many fans hoped. It's certainly going to be interesting to see Cheetah in action, something we're anticipating being revealed in an upcoming trailer for Wonder Woman 1984. After all, it seems redundant at this point to save that reveal for the movie itself as we've already seen so much of Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984's move from August to October is a definitive sign that it won't be coming out on Digital platforms, so the countdown is now on to when we'll get to see the Amazon Warrior's return.

Check out this Cheetah image below:

