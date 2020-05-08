WONDER WOMAN 1984 Promos Tease Dr. Barbara Minerva's Transformation Into Cheetah

Two new promos for Wonder Woman 1984 have found their way online, and as well as showing Diana Prince in the Golden Eagle armour, we also see the beginning of Dr. Barbara Minerva's Cheetah transformation.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released in theaters this October, but with Tenet receiving a staggered debut in select theaters across the globe, chances are the same will happen with this DC Comics adaptation. That means some countries will get it before others, and it's even possible a few cities in the United States will show it, while other are unable to due to COVID-19.

At this stage, it's getting harder and harder to figure out why Warner Bros. doesn't just make the sequel available on pricey PVOD platforms, but like most studios, they know that could lead to massive financial losses. Whatever happens, piracy is going to be a big problem regardless.

While we wait and see what happens with that, two new promo clips for Wonder Woman 1984 have found their way online today, The first shows Diana Prince getting ready to take flight in her Golden Eagle armour, while the second shows Dr. Barbara Minerva seemingly embracing her newfound abilities; the teaser even ends with her voiceover saying, "I want to be an apex predator."

A new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to be released this month, and it remains to be seen whether that's in the next couple of weeks or at the upcoming DC FanDome virtual event.

Check out the teasers below:

