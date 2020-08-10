WONDER WOMAN 1984 Receives The Spotlight On Comic Variants By Jim Lee, Frank Cho, And More

These Wonder Woman 1984 themed variant covers were originally supposed to come out over the summer, but after being pushed back to October, they're now heading into stores this December. Take a look...

Wonder Woman 1984 has had a bumpy ride during its journey to the big screen, and that's caused chaos with the sequel's marketing campaign. Doritos promoting the DC Comics adaptation ended up in stores over the summer, and the trailer revealed during DC FanDome promised a release date that would be changed just weeks later.

These variant covers based on Wonder Woman 1984 were originally scheduled for June, then pushed to October, and now December. As we're sure you'll agree, the artwork here is phenomenal, and puts the focus on Diana Prince's Amazon Warrior.

Below, you'll see covers for Action Comics #1028 by Frank Cho, Batman #104 by J. Scott Campbell, Batman/Superman #13 by Jenny Frison, Detective Comics #1032 by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, The Flash #767 by Nicola Scott, Justice League #58 by Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Superman #28 by Gabrielle Dell'Otto, Wonder Woman #786 by Adam Hughes.

The hope right now is that Wonder Woman 1984 will indeed arrive in theaters on Christmas Day, but there are no guarantees, and it wouldn't be overly surprising for Warner Bros. to give the DC Comics sequel a new 2021 release date (which will make 2020 a complete write-off for movies).

Check out the variant covers below:

