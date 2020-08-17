WONDER WOMAN 1984 Release Date Delayed In Brazil Amid Continuing Coronavirus Concerns

Warner Bros. brought Wonder Woman 1984 to Brazil Comic Con (CCXP) last year, but fans in the country will now be forced to wait that little bit longer to see the DC Comics sequel after a recent delay!

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally slated for a December 13, 2019 release before being moved up by a month and later pushed back to June 5, 2020. Unfortunately, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading, Warner Bros. had no other choice than to slot it in for August 14, this year.

That didn't stick either. Now, Wonder Woman 1984 has been scheduled for October 1, a date the studio hopes will lead to the film being at least a moderate sized hit at the global box office.

Unfortunately, there's been a delay in Brazil as Cine Pop (via @UniversoDCnauta) reports that Patty Jenkins's sequel has been moved to October 15 in the country. That is only a two-week delay, but with a lot of passionate DC Comics fans in Brazil, there will be a lot of fans upset by this piece of news.

The pandemic has hit Brazil hard, and it seems likely both India and Russia could face similar delays.

Europe is pretty safe for now, but the United States is definitely at risk, and like Tenet, there's a strong chance Wonder Woman 1984 will only end up opening in a handful of states and cities.

