WONDER WOMAN 1984 Runtime Revealed And It's Going To Be Longer Than 2017's WONDER WOMAN

After numerous delays, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally coming our way this October, and we now have news on the sequel's runtime, and it's one of the DC Extended Universe's longest releases to date...

The New Mutants made a little more than expected at the North American box office this past weekend, while Tenet definitely exceeded expectations overseas. Thanks to that, things are definitely looking up for the rest of 2020's biggest releases, and Wonder Woman 1984 is almost certainly still coming our way early next month.

Now, we have some fresh news on Patty Jenkins' DC Comics sequel as the Korea Media Rating Board is reporting that the movie will have a 150 minute runtime. It will also be rated 12+ in the country which confirms that it will land a PG-13 rating in the U.S. (that's hardy a major surprise).

This makes Wonder Woman 1984 the third longest DC Extended Universe movie (if you could the upcoming Justice League: The Snyder Cut), and it's a whole 9 minutes longer than Wonder Woman.

Recently, Screen Rant caught up with star Gal Gadot who praised Kristen Wiig's performance as Cheetah. "Working with Kristen Wiig is such an amazing experience. She's funny and she's sensitive. She plays the character... It's a villain that you love. You understand where she's coming from. She's plays her in such an interesting, charming way. She just, like, gets you and I really enjoying working with her. She's amazing."

We got a new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer at DC FanDome, but we can expect much more to be revealed over the coming weeks, with TV spots, new posters, and stills pretty much guarantted.

We'll be sure to keep you guys updated!