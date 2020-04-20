WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Connie Nielsen Isn't Convinced The Sequel Will Arrive In Theaters This August

Wonder Woman 1984 has been moved from June to August thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but star Connie Nielsen (Hippolyta) isn't convinced the sequel will arrive in theaters even at that later date!

Like every other Hollywood blockbuster coming to theaters this summer, Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Originally set for a June 5 debut, the Wonder Woman sequel is now heading to theaters on August 14 instead.

However, just like many fans out there, actress Connie Nielson (who plays Queen Hippolyta) isn't convinced we'll see the movie in August as planned.

"I don't know about the August deadline," she admits in the video interview with ABC below. "I sure hope so. The mention of a remedy against this virus will certainly make everything a lot easier. Everyone is waiting to get back to work as well. We're all waiting to get started on our next projects. Having access to a vaccine or at least a remedy will be a good thing for us all."

Wonder Woman 1984 hasn't had the easiest of journeys to the big screen as it was originally scheduled for November 1, 2019 before being pushed to December 13, and the June 5, 2020.

