WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Gal Gadot Covers Rolling Stone As Both Herself And The Amazon Warrior

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to be released on December 25th, and the sequel receives the spotlight thanks to a couple of very cool Rolling Stone covers highlighting the actress and her character.

The chances of Wonder Woman 1984 being released on Christmas Day as planned appear to be growing increasingly slimmer, but the marketing campaign continues...to some extent.

New Rolling Stone covers for the Columbian edition of the magazine showcase both actress Gal Gadot and Diana Prince (in her Golden Eagle armour), and we'll hopefully have some highlights from that for you in the coming days. These are very cool, though, and the shot of Wonder Woman decked out in that costume is one which has been prevalent in marketing materials for a while now.

Warner Bros. appears to have completely dismissed the notion of releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on Digital platforms rather than in theaters, so if it can't meet that December 25th slot, then it's likely being pushed into 2021 along with every other major blockbuster once set for this year.

As well as Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, the sequel also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. It's an impressive ensemble, and easy enough to see why Warner Bros. would rather Wonder Woman 1984 play on the big screen (at some point) rather than in people's homes.

Check out the covers below:

