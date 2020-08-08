WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Kristen Wiig Talks Cheetah Training And The Villain's "Different Evolutions"

Wonder Woman 1984 star Kristen Wiig has shared some insight into the training that was required for her to play the villainous Cheetah in the sequel, while also teasing her character's "evolutions."

Thanks to COVID-19, we've been forced to wait for Wonder Woman 1984 longer than anyone expected. Now, with the sequel scheduled to be released this October, the hope is that Warner Bros. will release a new trailer and restart that marketing campaign at the upcoming DC FanDome event.

In a recent interview with InStyle, star Kristen Wiig was asked about her role as Dr. Barbara Minerva in Patty Jenkins' sequel, and with the actress also playing Cheetah, there was a lot of training involved.

"Eight months in London," she said when asked how long the shoot lasted, "but I had to train for a few months at home first. I was excited to get in shape, but it was really f***ing hard, and there were no days off. My schedule wasn’t like Gal [Gadot]’s by any means, because she was there all day every day. But I had stunt training, and when they’d show me previews of what I’d have to do, I’d be like, 'Are you insane?'"

Wiig was also asked about her transformation into Cheetah, and while she couldn't reveal much, she did indicate that Minerva goes through a number of transformations over the course of Wonder Woman 1984.

"No, we weren’t allowed to take any pictures," the actress confirmed when quizzed on the possibility of any sneaky selfies on the movie's set. "This was lockdown. They have it somewhere, and you will see it. But there are different evolutions to my character. I will leave you with that."

That's definitely intriguing, and it's hard not to hope that we'll see Cheetah take on a "final form" that's a little more comic book accurate than what we've seen from leaked promo art and action figures.