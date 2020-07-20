WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Pedro Pascal Jokes About Preferring To Work With Gal Gadot Over Baby Yoda

Wonder Woman 1984 star Pedro Pascal has been asked whether he prefers working with Gal Gadot or The Mandalorian co-star Baby Yoda, and the actor had high praise for the DCEU's Amazon Warrior...

In Wonder Woman 1984 (a movie which is currently on track to be released this October), Pedro Pascal plays the villainous Maxwell Lord, a character it's believed will match wits with Diana Prince and Steve Trevor as he enacts a plan to become the world's most powerful businessman.

Not much is known about him beyond that, but what we saw in that first trailer pointed to Pascal having a lot of fun in the role. Of course, October will be a big month for the actor as the second season of The Mandalorian is expected to premiere on Disney+ after shooting concluded before COVID-19 started closing down productions across the globe.

The big question, of course, is who Pascal most enjoys starring opposite: Gal Gadot or Baby Yoda.

"I would take Gal over any creature in the universe," he told Entertainment Weekly in their recent 'Heroes Issue.' "But Baby Yoda is not too shabby, a very easy-going scene partner. He also makes me feel very tall - and needed." Of course, it's no secret that Pascal spends very little time on the set of The Mandalorian as it's Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder beneath the helmet.

Still, this can't have been an easy choice for Pascal and he's undeniably lucky to have been given the chance to take on a lead role in projects like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Mandalorian.

