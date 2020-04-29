WONDER WOMAN 1984 Still Released As Director Patty Jenkins Clarifies Whether It's A Sequel Or Reboot

Comments from Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins led to speculation that the movie was actually more of a reboot than a sequel, and the filmmaker has now cleared things up. We also have a new still.

With speculation running rampant that movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League are no longer considered "canon" in the DC Extended Universe, there's been a lot of speculation about whether Wonder Woman 1984 is supposed to serve as a reboot similar to the way James Gunn is reinventing Task Force X in The Suicide Squad.

Now, director Patty Jenkins has clarified the status of her film along with past comments she made indicating that it could be a reboot. "There was a little period of time where people got very upset, and questioning: ‘Is it not a sequel? Is it a total reboot?’" the filmmaker explains. "It is a sequel, insofar as nothing is contradicted between the two movies. But it’s very important to me that it’s not more of the first movie.

"It’s a totally different movie. Now, when you see the trailer, you can feel it. It’s a different tone, look, feel, world, and context. That was what important to me. This is its own standalone story that, of course, is also a continuation of our characters and their linear line. It’s just its own movie with its own very different feel."

That would seem to have set things straight, but it's hard to escape the feeling Warner Bros. is using Wonder Woman 1984 as a way of hitting the reset button on Diana Prince's big screen adventures. Regardless, Jenkins' comments debunk theories that Steve Trevor is only back because this movie is a reboot!

Talking of Chris Pine's character, he can be seen below alongside Gal Gadot's Diana Prince in a new still:

